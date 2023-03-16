Pirate Life announces $6.5 million expansion

Pirate Life’s Port Adelaide brewery is set for a substantial upgrade in the coming months. The build will increase production significantly bringing more jobs to the area, the SA based craft brand has announced.

‘Peak capacity’ has been cited as the reason for the expansion, which has a budget of $6.5m. Pirate Life Co-Founder, Michael Cameron talks to the project here:

“The really exciting thing about the upgrade is that it’ll give us the ability to go to a 24/7 brew roster. This will increase our labour force on site, further entrenching PL as a bona fide employer here in the Port.”

“We’re super passionate about making great beer and sharing it with others, and this development gives us the opportunity to do that on an even greater scale.”

Along with the brewery upgrade, there’s more on the go for PL, including a brand new, 53 space car park adjacent to the venue (due for completion mid-2023) and of course, the train line extension – which, once completed, will significantly boost foot traffic in the area.

MC continues:

“When you saddle the brewery upgrade with the carpark next door, as well as the train line extension, there’s a lot to be excited about, not just for us, but the community as a whole.”

Fellow PL Co-Founder, Jared ‘Red’ Proudfoot, offers specific details on the build here:

“We [Pirate Life] have hit our peak capacity a number of times in the last year or so. This will become a more regular occurrence, so we decided to increase the capacity of the fermentation and BBT (Brite Beer Tank) cellar.

“Current capacity on site here in the Port is around 80,000khL (8 million litres), the expansion will take us to about 140,000khL (14 million litres).”

The increase in production made possible by the installation of twelve brand new, 300hl (30 thousand litre) fermenters, two extra BBTs, and utility upgrades.

Red goes on:

“As with any increase in the brewery, we need to make sure there’s additional capacity in the utilities as well. Things like water treatment, CIP (Clean in Place) capacity, steam and compressed air, and trade waste, along with adding to our awesome team in production.”

Pirate Life’s brewery expansion is set for completion by the end of 2023, meaning you can expect a lot more delicious PL beer in circulation, both at your local bottle shops and watering holes.

