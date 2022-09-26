Four Pillars releases Double Gin Martini

Four Pillars Gin has launched Double Gin Martini, a new bottled cocktail based on the combination of its Olive Leaf Gin and Fresh Yuzu Gin.

The two gins are complemented with Lillet Blanc vermouth, Toji Daiginjo Saké, yuzu bitters and a touch of saline solution.

“The result? A martini like none you’ve ever tasted,” Four Pillars says.

“It’s a drink that ticks the boxes for those who like a light, bright, citrus-forward martini, but also for the savoury-drink lovers.

“No stirring required – this is diluted perfectly and ready to go, perhaps with a lemon twist or Sicilian olive to garnish.”



Rarer Dry Gin and Rarest Dry Gin back for 2022

Also in recent weeks, Four Pillars has released new editions of its Rarer Dry Gin and Rarest Dry Gin, which are annual variations on its flagship Rare Dry Gin.

Rarer Dry Gin is a more citrus-led gin featuring cumquat, while Rarer Dry Gin reprises the 2021 bergamot-based recipe contributing herbal, Earl Grey and bitter orange notes.

Rare, Rarer and Rarest Dry Gin

Four Pillars Double Gin Martini (RRP $60, 550ml), Rarer Dry Gin and Rarest Dry Gin (both RRP $78 and 700ml) are available direct from Four Pillars online and the gin shops in its Healesville and Surry Hills venues.

