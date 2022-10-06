Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube

Advertisement

Mount Pleasant Wines gets new lease on life: S14E8

Mount Pleasant Wines chief winemaker and general manager, Adrian Sparks

The year 2020 served up a vintage from hell for Mount Pleasant Wines chief winemaker and general manager, Adrian Sparks.

On January 7 he made the tough decision not to make any wine from that year’s crop, due to widespread smoke taint.

The next day, he found out parent company McWilliam’s was going into administration.

Going on three years later, Adrian joins us on the Drinks Adventures podcast with nothing but good news from Mount Pleasant.

  • Click here to open episode in your podcast player

You heard from the Calabria family last season why they didn’t want to buy Mount Pleasant as part of their acquisition of McWilliam’s Wines.

The companies went separate ways after 80 years, and the Hunter Valley winery now has a new lease of life under the ownership of investment group Medich Family Office.

The Mediches have gone all in to revitalise the brand, funding a renovation for the cellar door, new viticulture equipment and an optical berry sorter that most winemakers can only dream of.

Mount Pleasant chief winemaker and GM Adrian Sparks, and the winery’s new Hunter Valley cellar door

Even the labels have had a revamp, with founder Maurice O’Shea’s family crest back on the bottle. 

I started by asking Adrian to fill in the gaps since I last reported on Mount Pleasant in my 2020 podcast documentary on The Rise and Fall of McWilliam’s Wines.

More:
The unrivalled value of rare fortified wines: S13E15
McWilliam’s Wines aftermath: Introducing the new owners – S13E14
Adam Wadewitz’s cool climate wine safari: S14E5

Advertisement

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 Drinks Adventures. All Rights Reserved

Hi there,

Thanks for visiting! Join my mailing list for semi-regular updates from the Drinks Adventures Podcast, and other articles and reviews by me.

I’ll draw some names every month to win a set of these beautiful glossy cork-backed coasters, featuring custom designs by artist Barry Patenaude.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: James Atkinson, Suite 3, 117 Marrickville Rd, Marrickville, 2204, http://www.drinksadventures.com.au. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
%d bloggers like this: