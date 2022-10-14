White Bay Lager named Champion Indie Beer

White Bay Lager took out Champion Independent Beer at the Australian Independent Beer Awards 2022 (The Indies).
The beer created by Sydney’s White Bay Beer Company outshone 1,458 beers from 207 breweries to take out the top gong.
Once again Queensland shone with seven out of 22 trophies, closely followed by NSW which took out six.
Sunshine Coast outfit Moffat Beach Brewery continued its remarkable run of form, taking home four champion trophies.
Pale Ale and Lager were the standout categories with 269 and 201 entries respectively.
The Lager category also claimed the largest number of golds as well as the overall Champion Aussie Independent Beer.
The introduction of new categories Juicy-Hazy resulted in 162 entries and 16 golds and the ever-increasing popularity of No and Low Alcohol, yielded 125 entries and 14 gold medals.
Also on the night, four industry legends were acknowledged for their contributions in The Indies’ Peer Nominated Awards.
IBA chair Richard Adamson said both the number of entries and medals should be celebrated after the challenges that The Indies faced in 2021.
“It is a testament to the trust and commitment that our community has in us,” he said.
“We also know that the industry is still doing it tough, now facing issues greater than the last couple of years, with skills shortages and rising costs making it difficult to do business but to see a record number of entries once again has left us gobsmacked.”
CHAMPION TROPHIES
Pale Ale – Presented by Yakima Chief Hops
Tropical Pale Ale by Six String Brewing Co
Champion Amber-Dark Beer – Presented by LOUD
Omen by the Grifter Brewing Co.
Champion Juicy-Hazy – Presented by Hop Products Australia
Colour Therapy by Range Brewing
Champion Specialty Beer – Presented by Beer Matters.
Gezellig by Good Land Brewing Co.
Champion Lager – Presented by Barrett Burston Malting
White Bay Lager by White Bay Beer Co.
Champion No & Low Alcohol – Presented by Fermentis
Social Jam Pale Mid by Moffat Beach Brewing Co.
Champion IPA (India Pale Ale) – Presented by Hop Products Australia
Moffs Summer Ale by Moffat Beach Brewing Co.
Champion Fruit & Funk – Presented by Lallemand
Brouhaha Strawberry and Rhubarb Sour by Brouhaha
Champion European Style Ale – Presented by CHILL
Blonde by Madocke Beer Brewing Co.
Champion Strong Beer – Presented by Midland Insurance
IIPA by Philter Brewing
Champion Large Brewery – Presented by Orora
Moon Dog Craft Brewery
Champion Medium Brewery – Presented by Cryer Malt
Moffat Beach Brewing Co.
Champion Small Brewery – Presented by Gladfield Malt
Wheaty Brewing Corps
Champion Contract Brewer – Presented by KlippaKan
UpFlow Brewing
Champion Independent Beer – Presented by Konvoy
White Bay Beer Company – White Bay Lager
STATE CHAMPIONS
Champion Victorian Brewery – Presented by the IBA
Moon Dog Craft Brewery
Champion Queensland Brewery – Presented by the QLD Government
Moffat Beach Brewing Co.
Champion South Australian Brewery – Presented by the SA Government
Barossa Valley Brewing
Champion New South Wales Brewery – Presented by the NSW Government
The Grifter Brewing Co.
Champion Tasmanian Brewery – Presented by the IBA
Moo Brew
Champion ACT/Northern Territory Brewery – Presented by the IBA
BentSpoke Brewing Co.
Champion Western Australian Brewery – Presented by the WA Government
Otherside Brewing Co.
PEER NOMINATED AWARDS
Service to the Industry – Presented by the IBA
Jade Flavell, The Wheatsheaf Hotel/Wheaty Brewing Corp
Young Gun of the Year – Presented by The Crafty Pint
Emma Locke, Beerfarm
True Indie Supporter – Presented by Thirsty Merchants
Kieran Yewdall & Michael Shaughnessy, The Catfish Tavern
Lifetime Achievement Award – Presented by Brews News
Neil Whittorn