White Bay Lager named Champion Indie Beer

White Bay Lager took out Champion Independent Beer at the Australian Independent Beer Awards 2022 (The Indies).

The beer created by Sydney’s White Bay Beer Company outshone 1,458 beers from 207 breweries to take out the top gong.

Once again Queensland shone with seven out of 22 trophies, closely followed by NSW which took out six.

Sunshine Coast outfit Moffat Beach Brewery continued its remarkable run of form, taking home four champion trophies.

Pale Ale and Lager were the standout categories with 269 and 201 entries respectively.

The Lager category also claimed the largest number of golds as well as the overall Champion Aussie Independent Beer.

The introduction of new categories Juicy-Hazy resulted in 162 entries and 16 golds and the ever-increasing popularity of No and Low Alcohol, yielded 125 entries and 14 gold medals.

Also on the night, four industry legends were acknowledged for their contributions in The Indies’ Peer Nominated Awards.

IBA chair Richard Adamson said both the number of entries and medals should be celebrated after the challenges that The Indies faced in 2021.

“It is a testament to the trust and commitment that our community has in us,” he said.

“We also know that the industry is still doing it tough, now facing issues greater than the last couple of years, with skills shortages and rising costs making it difficult to do business but to see a record number of entries once again has left us gobsmacked.”

CHAMPION TROPHIES

Pale Ale – Presented by Yakima Chief Hops

Tropical Pale Ale by Six String Brewing Co

Champion Amber-Dark Beer – Presented by LOUD

Omen by the Grifter Brewing Co.

Champion Juicy-Hazy – Presented by Hop Products Australia

Colour Therapy by Range Brewing

Champion Specialty Beer – Presented by Beer Matters.

Gezellig by Good Land Brewing Co.

Champion Lager – Presented by Barrett Burston Malting

White Bay Lager by White Bay Beer Co.

Champion No & Low Alcohol – Presented by Fermentis

Social Jam Pale Mid by Moffat Beach Brewing Co.

Champion IPA (India Pale Ale) – Presented by Hop Products Australia

Moffs Summer Ale by Moffat Beach Brewing Co.

Champion Fruit & Funk – Presented by Lallemand

Brouhaha Strawberry and Rhubarb Sour by Brouhaha

Champion European Style Ale – Presented by CHILL

Blonde by Madocke Beer Brewing Co.

Champion Strong Beer – Presented by Midland Insurance

IIPA by Philter Brewing

Champion Large Brewery – Presented by Orora

Moon Dog Craft Brewery

Champion Medium Brewery – Presented by Cryer Malt

Moffat Beach Brewing Co.

Champion Small Brewery – Presented by Gladfield Malt

Wheaty Brewing Corps

Champion Contract Brewer – Presented by KlippaKan

UpFlow Brewing

Champion Independent Beer – Presented by Konvoy

White Bay Beer Company – White Bay Lager

STATE CHAMPIONS

Champion Victorian Brewery – Presented by the IBA

Moon Dog Craft Brewery

Champion Queensland Brewery – Presented by the QLD Government

Moffat Beach Brewing Co.

Champion South Australian Brewery – Presented by the SA Government

Barossa Valley Brewing

Champion New South Wales Brewery – Presented by the NSW Government

The Grifter Brewing Co.

Champion Tasmanian Brewery – Presented by the IBA

Moo Brew

Champion ACT/Northern Territory Brewery – Presented by the IBA

BentSpoke Brewing Co.

Champion Western Australian Brewery – Presented by the WA Government

Otherside Brewing Co.

PEER NOMINATED AWARDS

Service to the Industry – Presented by the IBA

Jade Flavell, The Wheatsheaf Hotel/Wheaty Brewing Corp

Young Gun of the Year – Presented by The Crafty Pint

Emma Locke, Beerfarm



True Indie Supporter – Presented by Thirsty Merchants

Kieran Yewdall & Michael Shaughnessy, The Catfish Tavern

Lifetime Achievement Award – Presented by Brews News

Neil Whittorn

