Pierlot by Seppelt: New sparkling range out now

Victorian wine label Seppelt has released a new range of sparkling wines, Pierlot by Seppelt, paying tribute to the winery’s history steeped in Australian sparkling.

Champenoise winemaker Charles Pierlot pioneered Australian méthode traditionnelle sparkling wine production at Seppelt’s Great Western winery in 1890.

The Pierlot by Seppelt range features a Brut Cuvée and a Brut Rosé comprised of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier sourced from Victoria’s famed cool-climate Henty region.

“The majority of grapes for this range are sourced from our Drumborg Vineyard – a special site first planted in 1964, with the primary aim to produce world-class sparkling wines,” said Seppelt winemaker Clare Dry.

The Brut Cuvée offers lemon curd, crisp green apple and freshly baked brioche notes, while the Brut Rosé demonstrates delicate strawberry and crisp red apple notes with creamy lees texture.



To celebrate the release, racegoers at this year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival will be amongst the first to enjoy the wines, with Pierlot by Seppelt available at all Victoria Racing Club bars and restaurants.

A Pierlot by Seppelt bar will also appear in The Park precinct at Flemington Racecourse from 29th October – 5th November.

The Pierlot by Seppelt wines (RRP $30), are now available exclusively from Dan Murphy’s and at select BWS stores nationwide.



