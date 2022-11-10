Willie Smith’s enters non-alcoholic arena

Willie Smith’s has expanded its organic cider range to include a non-alcoholic product that is “fresh, refined and designed for adult drinkers”.



Senior marketing manager Pat Garnham said that while there is a history of soft drink-style apple and ginger beer products being produced in Tasmania, this new offering provides consumers with a drink that has the profile of an alcoholic beverage.



“Consumers are looking for refined non- alcoholic beverages which provide the complex flavours, something which beer and spirit producers have been quickly to adapt to and provide sophisticated offerings,” he said.



Garnham said the flavour profile has been achieved through a careful research and development process.



“Like any other cider made at Willie Smith’s, there are multiple tools including different apple varieties and cidermaking techniques, which transform the fruit into an outstanding Tassie cider.”



While the specific production methods are a closely guarded secret, the product is underpinned by organic Tasmanian apples, zero artificial ingredients and cidermaking staying on the farm to ensure the freshest flavour is maintained.



“In this case, there are familiar elements used in our other ciders, like the organic apple juice from Fuji, Pink Lady and Royal Gala apples, which is balanced with the more complex heritage cider apples,”” Garnham said.



Available in independent retail and direct online, the Willie Smith’s Non-Alc Apple Cider is sold in four-packs (RRP $16) and 16-pack cases (RRP $52).

