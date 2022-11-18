Westward Whiskey launches Cascadia Creative Series

Westward American Single Malt Whiskey has kicked off its new Cascadia Creative Series with two new cask strength single barrel releases.

Bottled exclusively for The Whisky Club, the Cascadia Creative Series was designed to highlight the provenance of the Cascade Mountains in Oregon, where Westward is made.

It celebrates the creativity of Westward’s distilling team and their partners at Dominio IV Wines, a renowned family-owned Willamette Valley producer.



The December 2023 release includes the world-exclusive Westward Whiskey Dominio IV Single Barrel Tempranillo Whiskey at Cask Strength, as well as the re-release of the sell-out success, Westward Whiskey Dominio IV Single Barrel Pinot Noir Whiskey at Cask Strength.

Both whiskies have an ABV of 62.5% and are bottled straight from the barrel at the Westward Whiskey Distillery in Oregon.

Dominio IV founder Patrick Reuter painted the sensory experience of tasting the whiskey, presenting the tasting notes as flavours and aromas as they unfold in real time. His ‘shape taste’ drawings feature on the Cascadia Creative Series gift boxes.

The Westward Cascadia Creative Series launch even in Sydney

The Dominio IV Tempranillo Single Barrel was matured in new, lightly charred American Oak barrels before being transferred at cask strength into freshly emptied Dominio IV Tempranillo French Oak Wine Casks.

The whiskey is then finished for an additional year, benefiting from Oregon’s seasons to deliver this complex, layered and balanced whiskey collaboration.

“The Dominio IV Tempranillo vineyard on the east of the Cascade Range produces incredibly robust grapes that perfectly matches the fruit-forward flavours of Westward Whiskey,” said Westward head distiller Miles Munroe.

“Because of this, we knew that finishing our Westward Whiskey at cask strength in their Tempranillo barrels would be the ideal flavour pairing and make for an extraordinary first expression to launch the Cascadia Creative Series in Australia, handpicked exclusively by The Whisky Club for its members.”

Finished for 19 months in French oak pinot noir barrels, the Dominio IV Pinot Noir Single Barrel has been re-released after its January 2020 iteration sold out in record time.

The single cask releases are available exclusively from The Whisky Club starting December 2, priced at $195.

They follow the recent addition of Westward Cask Strength to the distiller’s Australian core range, as explored with Miles Munroe this year on the Drinks Adventures podcast.

You can listen to the episode here or in the media player below.

