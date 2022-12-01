Felons packages Champagne Sour Ale

Felons Brewing Co. has released its two-time gold medal winning Champagne Sour Ale in cans.



Champagne Sour Ale is a bright, bubbly sour crafted with the unconventional addition of sparkling wine yeast, hopped with Hallertau Blanc and Nelson Sauvin hops from New Zealand.



“After winning its second gold medal this year we were convinced it was the perfect beer to conclude our 2022 limited releases,” said Felons brand director Dean Romeo.



“I couldn’t think of a more fitting beer for refreshment and celebration during the summer months in Queensland!”



Wrapped in gold and emblazoned with the Felons diamond, Champagne Sour Ale launched November 24 through select good beer locations across Qld, Felons online store and the brewery.



