NED Whisky launches premium tier Green Sash

NED Australian Whisky has added a longer-aged, more complex expression, Green Sash Reserve, to its permanent range.

Premium barrels of NED Whisky were selected to rest longer and “harvested over oak” for additional sweetness to create the new whisky, according to Top Shelf International.

“After harvest, multiple barrels were vatted together to rest in a dedicated NED Green Sash Solera at TSI’s Melbourne barrel house to allow the flavours to combine, creating a complex and layered final spirit at a higher 44 per cent ABV,” the company said.

TSI master distiller Sebastian Reaburn said the solera approach enabled the continual layering of NED Green Sash whisky with different batches of premium spirit.

“This allows the flavours to mingle and integrate while aging, creating a complex and consistent liquid that improves over time,” he said.

“The result is an exceptional spirit with tastes of caramel, vanilla and dark chocolate and a long finish of sweet oak and orange, making NED Green Sash a truly extraordinary whisky.”

NED Green Sash is named for the green sash awarded to Ned Kelly for saving a boy from drowning in the village of Avenel in Victoria.

Kelly reportedly wore the sash with pride throughout his life, right up until his last stand in Glenrowan, where he was found wearing it underneath his armour.

Green Sash is currently available in a limited edition box, but Top Shelf says the product is “here to stay”.

Managing director Drew Fairchild told Drinks Adventures in August that TSI was planning “the permanent addition of super and ultra premium products to the NED brand portfolio”.

