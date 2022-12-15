Hickson House Distilling launches Summer Cup

Sydney’s Hickson House Distilling has collaborated with Regal Rogue vermouth to create a contemporary expression of the classic British fruit cup.

The base for Hickson Rd. Summer Cup is a blend of Hickson Rd. Australian Dry Gin with Regal Rogue’s organic Wild Rosé Vermouth.

Hickson House head distiller Tim Stones steeped fresh muntrie berries in the spirit for five days to build on the fruity character of the vermouth and enhance its vibrant rosé colour, before balancing the liquid with tonka bean and bush tomato distillate.

The result is a gin-based tipple with a dry, tropical fruit aroma, plus hints of citrus, vanilla and dried fruit complementing the juniper notes.

“Hickson Rd. Summer Cup embraces the growth of aperitifs and rosés as refreshing alternatives to elevate traditional wine occasions, and Australia’s thirst for lower-ABV, more sophisticated spirits serves,” the distiller said.

Wild Rosé Summer Cup will star at Hickson House in cocktails ranging from the signature Hickson Rd. Summer Cup, to a Summer Royale and even a Wild Rosé Negroni.

Barrelhouse Group co-founder Mikey Enright said the collaboration with his friend Mark Ward of Regal Rogue has been six months in the making.

“Julian (Train), Tim (Stones) and I are thrilled to introduce Summer Cup to the Hickson Rd. family,” he said.

“Looking forward, 2023 will see new liquids, new cocktails, new menu and even new furniture; plus opening Hickson House Bar & Dining on Sundays as The Rocks revival gathers pace.”

