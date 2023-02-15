Tarac unveils contract new make whisky

Leading supplier to the global wine, spirit, beverage, food, and agribusiness sectors, Tarac, has just released an Australian single malt new make whisky spirit as part of its new whisky project.

Having witnessed the resurgence of quality Australian whisky domestically and increasing interest in overseas markets, Tarac recognised this as an opportunity to contribute to the industry’s growth and financial sustainability.

Tarac’s whisky project is designed to support the whisky and craft distilling community by providing Australian distillers access to the highest quality South Australian new make single malt whisky.

Achieving scale while remaining viable is the primary challenge that whisky producers encounter. Production volumes are often constrained by the nature of craft distillation and the whisky-making process.

Tarac has identified this problem and invested time and resources into producing a high- quality, cost-effective, new make single malt spirit to supplement and complement the existing volume of Australian single malt whiskies in maturation.

Using existing infrastructure and technology, Tarac produces new make single malt spirit in large production volumes, immediately increasing distillers’ whisky stocks in oak and future volumes of Australian single malt whisky.

Tarac’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Blanks, said, “The whisky project is an innovative step forward for Tarac, demonstrating our commitment to the Australian craft spirit movement, supporting its growth and sustainability.”

“We are focused on quality, accelerating accessibility into the market, and continuing to broaden the market opportunities for craft distillers.

“Tarac has the capacity, skillset, unwavering commitment to quality and knowledge to partner with craft distillers in this way.

“Right now, limited Australian blended whisky products are available in Australia, particularly in the $60-$90 price segment. We can address this by increasing distillers’ production capacity without increasing the financial investment for new distillation equipment.”

Tarac Sales Manager and project lead Greg Jackson also believes it is an innovative initiative that will support and grow the industry.

“Whisky production is an intensive process in terms of time and labour relative to output. Our whisky project will alleviate distillers’ time constraints when starting or growing their craft whisky brand.

“Offering blending solutions at pace and volume without compromising quality will empower distillers to explore new markets sooner. Craft distillation brands can grow immediately, opening new business opportunities,” said Greg.

“Tarac’s first distillation of new make whisky spirit took place in November 2021, with the first batch filled to barrel on December 20, 2021. Our single malt new make whisky is based on extensive research and interactions with Australian and international craft distillers and spirit producers.”

Tarac’s new make is distilled from South Australian sourced, single malt barley. Tarac combines two yeasts and a seven-day ferment at low temperatures to produce a fruit- forward whisky wash.

Once fermentation is complete, they use a continuous distillation process to create a base spirit with elegant underlying malt characters and approximately 78% alc/vol.

Visit www.tarac.com.au/products/new-make-whisky-spirit to learn more about Tarac’s new make whisky spirit.

Coinciding with the whisky project is Tarac’s new and contemporary branding. The business will now simply be known as Tarac, neatly hosting all offerings under the one Tarac umbrella. The new visual identity comprises the Tarac logo – the ‘proof’ device – and the Spirited Innovation tagline, which combined, represent the core idea of blending art and science.

Spirited Innovation represents Tarac’s purpose of innovating and its desire to reimagine. To learn more about Tarac and its products and services portfolio, visit their new website.

