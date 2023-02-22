Australian Whisky Show returns for 2023

A whisky festival dedicated to showcasing the best of Aussie whisky is returning for its second year.

Whisky lovers from all across Australia will descend upon Melbourne in late March to taste over 100 different whiskies in a sampling event representing over 30 different whisky bottlers and distillers.

Held in partnership with the Australian Distillers Association, The Australian Whisky Show showcases the range and variety of whiskies produced by distilleries across the nation.

Australia has a vibrant history in producing whisky, having experienced several ups and downs in the last 100 years.

2022 marked 30 years of modern distilling in Australia, and as the industry continues to mature, the choices available to consumers are better than ever with over 100 different Australian single malt whiskies available to purchase.

It’s a great time to brush up on your knowledge of Aussie whisky, with local product becoming more mainstream and affordable, and the Australian nightlife scene finding its feet again too.

This is one of the core reasons we launched the Australian Whisky Show, as it gives consumers the opportunity to sample a huge variety of whiskies, including some hard-to-find or lesser known brands.

The show ticket includes a whisky tasting glass on entry and four full hours to sample over 100 different Australian whiskies.

David Ligoff, founder of The Whisky Show explains “The event was a sell-out success in 2022, so we’ve brought it back again this year, bigger than before, with increased capacity and more distilleries exhibiting. With even more whiskies to try, it’s a real celebration of the innovation and diversity of Australian whisky.”

Paul McLeay, Australian Distillers Chief Executive says “The success of last year’s Australian Whisky Show reflects how much the industry has matured in the last few years. The calibre of whiskies on taste was world class, and demand for locally distilled product has grown so much that we have had to triple the event’s capacity this year.”

“The Australian whisky terroir produces unique and diverse flavours, and the show is a wonderful opportunity to experience and truly appreciate the distinct flavour profiles produced by distilleries from all over the nation.” adds McLeay.

A teaser video for this year’s event which showcases the festival experience can be watched here.

The Australian Whisky Show is held in partnership with the Australian Distillers Association, the peak industry body for Australian distillers.

They host an annual trade conference to bring together the talent of the Australian distilling industry.

With so many distillers flying into Melbourne for this industry event, the idea was hatched to kick it off with a consumer-facing festival to celebrate the amazing whisky producing nation that Australia has become.

List of confirmed Australian distilleries and independent bottlers:

Amber Lane Distillery, Archie Rose Distilling Co., Bakery Hill Distillery, Belgrove Distillery, Cape Byron Distillery, Chiefs Son Distillery, Coastal Stone Whisky, Craft Works Distillery, Cut Hill Distillery, Eden Whisky, Furneaux Distillery, Gospel Whiskey, Hellyers Road Distillery, Hobart Whisky, Iniquity Whisky, Launceston Distillery, Le Fevre Spirits Co, Limeburners Whisky, Lower Marsh Distillery, Morris Whisky, Overeem Whisky, NED, Old Kempton Distillery, Remnant Whisky Co., Riverbourne Distillery, Spring Bay Distillery, Waubs Harbour Distillery, Whisky Candles, and Whisky in Isolation. Plus more to be announced!

Plan your show visit – 25th March 2023.

The Australian Whisky Show will run at the Pullman Hotel, Albert Park, Melbourne on Saturday 25th March, 2023. There are two 4-hour sessions to choose from: 12 noon till 4pm and 5pm till 9pm.

On entry, ticket holders receive a tasting glass, and then have 4 hours to visit each distillery’s stand and sample the whiskies and spirits they have on pour. There’s over 30 Australian whisky distilleries confirmed. The show will also have a rare whisky bar, a pop-up shop where you can score a deal on your favourite bottles to take home, a variety of bar food options including burgers and chips, and live music.

Tickets are available now and at time of publishing, over 60% of available tickets have been sold

Purchase tickets here.

Tickets are $125.00 each

The Whisky Show 2023 Schedule – Visiting Seven Cities

In addition to The Australian Whisky Show, we will also be touring our ever-popular Whisky Show festival to seven Australian capital cities in 2023. It will run throughout the year in Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, and Canberra.

Tickets for all state based Whisky Shows will be $125 and include entry to the show, a Whisky Show branded tasting glass keepsake, a snack pack, a gift bag, and access to try all the whiskies available on pour at each stand. Brands from Scotland, USA, Australia and the rest of the world will be available to sample at each Whisky Show.

You can book tickets at wsky.me/show

Schedule of shows:

The Whisky Show Hobart – 11 March 2023

The Australian Whisky Show (Melbourne) – 25 March 2023

The Whisky Show Perth – 29 April 2023

The Whisky Show Adelaide – 6 May 2023

The Whisky Show Sydney – 20 May 2023

Feis Ile – The Islay Festival (Melbourne) – 3 June 2023

The Whisky Show Canberra – 24 June 2023

The Whisky Show Melbourne – 5 August 2023

The USA Whiskey Show (Sydney) – 19 August 2023

