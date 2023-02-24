Brix Distillers launches Bourke Street Bakery collaboration rum

Sydney’s only dedicated craft rum distillers, Brix, have teamed up with iconic Sydney bakery Bourke Street Bakery to combine their passion of flavour, local ingredients and the local community into a deliciously decadent, sustainable and limited edition spiced rum; Trail Mix w/ Bourke St Bakery.

The limited edition rum has been expertly crafted, matured for 3 years in locally sourced American oak stout casks and is infused with banana bread, almond croissants, figs, lemon peels and pear skins; all bi-products from the Bourke Street Bakery kitchen. The addition of Allspice, peppermint gum and liquorice tie these flavours together and give us a bold rum to level up your cocktails this season.

“Brix has always been on a mission to showcase the versatility of Australian Rum & we absolutely love collaborating with amazing creators. With Surry Hills being such an amazing mesh of community, creatives & hospitality we wanted to go straight to the OG’s of the neighbourhood & work on a delicious rum to pour in bars and backyards around Australia. We have been so proud to be a part of the Surry Hills community for five years now and teaming up with neighbourhood icons like the Bourke Street Bakery team, utilising the pastries, fruits & spices from their kitchen and creating a fantastic local rum has been an absolute pleasure. Cheers to that!” Brix co-owner James Christopher explains.



“If your neighbours came to you and said they wanted to make a Rum infused with Bourke Street Bakery’s Banana Bread and Almond Croissants you’d say yes wouldn’t you? And so we did! And we couldn’t be happier with the result. Brix Distillers (our neighbours in Surry Hills) have made **the** most delicious Trail Mix Rum. Delicious, neat, over ice or with your favourite breakfast pastry. The flavours and aromas of our collaboration with Brix inspired us to create our version of the classic prune tart. Prunes are soaked overnight in Trail Mix rum and enveloped in rich vanilla custard and ensconced on our signature butter tart shell.” David McGuinness, Co-Owner of Bourke Street Bakery.

The BRIX Trail Mix w/ Bourke Street Bakery is available for purchase today, $105 RRP, via BRIX online or from the Surry Hills Distillery. Head to http://www.BRIXdistillers.com to find out more.

The Brix Trail Mix Prune Tart ($6) is available to purchase from all Bourke Street Bakery stores across Sydney. Head to www.bourkestreetbakery.com.au to order online.

