World Vodka Awards announces winners

Karu Distillery’s Morita Chipotle Vodka was named World’s Best Infused/Botanical Vodka at the 2023 World Vodka Awards.

The Grose Vale, NSW-based distiller was Australia’s only Gold Medal winner in the category, claiming the title of Country Winner and pipping entrants from England and USA to win the global honours.

The judges assessed of the Karu entry: “An immediately savoury and distinctive nose – meat sauce, peppers, saline and lemon. An inviting palate of smoky, meaty, vegetal notes and peppery warmth, like drinking an exotic BBQ, where the heat of the spirit works beautifully with the flavour.”

Meanwhile, Tasmania’s Spring Bay Distillery was Australia’s only Gold Medal winner in the Varietal Vodka category, also claiming the Country Winner title.

In the Pure Neutral Vodka category, Australia’s Island Coast Vodka, Pure Origin Tasmanian Vodka and Grainshaker Corn Vodka all picked up gold medals, with Grainshaker picking up the Country Winner Title.

Finally, Victoria’s Hepburn Distillery picked up the sole Gold Medal and Country Winner title in the Flavoured Vodka category, for its Cask Aged Organic Potato Vodka.

