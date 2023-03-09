Penfolds unveils multi-vintage $875 chardonnay

On Monday 13th February 2023, at an intimate gathering at Hôtel de Crillon Paris, Penfolds formally unveiled its first multi-vintage Chardonnay – Penfolds V.

Today winemaker courage, curiosity and vision continue to evolve. A white winemaking ‘what if’ that turned into why not….Penfolds V spans five of the best Yattarna vintages: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021 (the 2021 vintage is a future release), sensitively selected and blended by Penfolds Chief Winemaker Peter Gago and White Winemaker Kym Schroeter – Penfolds V is complex and expressive on the palate.

“It’s different. It’s both intriguing and confronting. An evocative wine that epitomises the finesse, restraint, and character of modern Australian Chardonnay”, said Peter. “Yattarna — little by little, gradually… Bin 144 dressed differently.”

Advertisement

Experimentation and trial continues at Penfolds….always looking to what’s next and respecting the work done by custodians of the past. Penfolds Yattarna was first released in 1995 after 144 winemaking trials. A wine of meticulous refinement, generations of Penfolds winemakers inspired the creation of this white wine that went on to earn a reputation as one of Australia’s finest. Today, we see the patience, courage, and evolution of Penfolds white winemaking endeavours personified in this new multi-vintage blend.

After tasting Penfolds V for this first time, Erin Larkin of Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate wrote, “This is a monumental wine. A 360-degree view of Chardonnay. Truly kaleidoscopic.” (99 points).

Penfolds V is available to purchase from April 2023. Only 2,220 bottles are available worldwide, RRP $875.00 AUD for a 750ml bottle. For more information visit http://www.penfolds.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

