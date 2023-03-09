Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube

Advertisement

Penfolds unveils multi-vintage $875 chardonnay

Penfolds V

On Monday 13th February 2023, at an intimate gathering at Hôtel de Crillon Paris, Penfolds formally unveiled its first multi-vintage Chardonnay – Penfolds V.

Today winemaker courage, curiosity and vision continue to evolve. A white winemaking ‘what if’ that turned into why not….Penfolds V spans five of the best Yattarna vintages: 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021 (the 2021 vintage is a future release), sensitively selected and blended by Penfolds Chief Winemaker Peter Gago and White Winemaker Kym Schroeter – Penfolds V is complex and expressive on the palate.

“It’s different. It’s both intriguing and confronting. An evocative wine that epitomises the finesse, restraint, and character of modern Australian Chardonnay”, said Peter. “Yattarna — little by little, gradually… Bin 144 dressed differently.”

Advertisement

Experimentation and trial continues at Penfolds….always looking to what’s next and respecting the work done by custodians of the past. Penfolds Yattarna was first released in 1995 after 144 winemaking trials. A wine of meticulous refinement, generations of Penfolds winemakers inspired the creation of this white wine that went on to earn a reputation as one of Australia’s finest. Today, we see the patience, courage, and evolution of Penfolds white winemaking endeavours personified in this new multi-vintage blend.

After tasting Penfolds V for this first time, Erin Larkin of Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate wrote, “This is a monumental wine. A 360-degree view of Chardonnay. Truly kaleidoscopic.” (99 points).

Penfolds V is available to purchase from April 2023. Only 2,220 bottles are available worldwide, RRP $875.00 AUD for a 750ml bottle. For more information visit http://www.penfolds.com.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 Drinks Adventures. All Rights Reserved

Hi there,

Thanks for visiting! Join my mailing list for semi-regular updates from the Drinks Adventures Podcast, and other articles and reviews by me.

I’ll draw some names every month to win a set of these beautiful glossy cork-backed coasters, featuring custom designs by artist Barry Patenaude.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: James Atkinson, Suite 3, 117 Marrickville Rd, Marrickville, 2204, http://www.drinksadventures.com.au. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
%d bloggers like this: