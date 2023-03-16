Bentspoke unveils Teeling Irish Whiskey collaboration

BentSpoke Brewing Company is delighted to unveil Brewers’ Share, a unique whiskey-infused stout brewed in tandem with Teeling Irish Whiskey.

Released to coincide with St Patrick’s Day (Friday March 17), the beer takes inspiration from two of Ireland’s most famous beverage exports; the Irish dry stout and the Irish coffee cocktail.

The 7% ABV beer comprises a blend of whiskey barrel-aged stout with freshly brewed stout, a portion of which was infused with coffee beans.

Advertisement

In two decadent finishing touches, the beer was then spiked with Teeling Small Batch Whiskey to layer complementary aromatics upon the oak-derived characters, before being dosed with nitrogen on the packaging line to provide the creamy mouthfeel synonymous with Irish stouts.

The collaboration came about through the introduction of BentSpoke founder Richard Watkins to Teeling Asia-Pacific Commercial Manager Martin Lynch.

Richard could not pass up the opportunity to get his hands on barrels that had previously held whiskey of Teeling’s calibre.

Founded by brothers Jack and Stephen Teeling in 2012, accolades thus far for the company include World’s Best Single Grain in 2014, World’s Best Single Malt in 2019 and World’s Best Single Pot Still in 2022.

Martin says that while Teeling has done numerous craft beer collaborations over the years, this one was more integrated and painstakingly executed.

“The beer has been aged in the casks and then our whiskey was added into the final product too, which has never been done before in any of our collaborations globally.”

Richard advises that for the ultimate creamy, foamy presentation, drinkers should shake the can to mix the nitrogen with the beer, then give it a moment to settle before pouring.

“I’m exceptionally happy with how this beer has turned out,” he says.

“The bitterness is nice and strong but I think it’s well integrated, and the barrel character helps smooth it over.

“The barrel-derived and fresh whiskey notes have come together really cohesively with the coffee and roasted malt characters, and the creaminess from the nitro really brings it all together.”

Just 1000 cases are available of Brewers’ Share, priced at $38.99 RRP for a 4-pack, or $98 bundled with a bottle of Teeling Small Batch, exclusively from Dan Murphy’s.

The beer is also on tap at BentSpoke Brewing Company in Canberra, and select beer venues across Australia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

