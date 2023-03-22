Brown Brothers unveils extended lees sparkling

Brown Brothers winery is proud to announce the special release of the 2010 Extended Lees Patricia Sparkling, a rare and exquisite wine that has been kept on lees for over 12 years.

This sparkling wine is the result of premium fruit selection and time-honoured techniques within Brown Brothers Kindergarten micro-winery, and is a testament to Brown Brothers commitment to excellence in viticulture and winemaking.

Handcrafted using premium Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes from the King Valley, this sparkling wine shines with nutty complexity, a toasty palate and bright citrus notes. It is a sensational wine to savour, from start to finish.

According to Cate Looney, Brown Brothers Senior Winemaker, “the 2010 vintage had so much lively acid and freshness, we thought it would be great to keep a small number of bottles back and age it, resulting in beautiful creamy, nutty, dried fig characters you get with this extra time on lees.”

This is the 20th release for Brown Brothers most premium range, which includes the 2017 Patricia Sparkling, 2021 Patricia Chardonnay, 2018 Patricia Shiraz, and 2018 Patricia Cabernet Sauvignon.

“Patricia wines are renowned for their exceptional quality.” Says Cate. “We blind benchmark each release against local and international peer wines and as we produce each vintage we’re reminded of Patricia’s wise words ‘You can name this range after me, but it better be bloody good!’ Our commitment to upholding her legacy remains unwavering even after 20 vintages.”

To celebrate this special release of Patricia, the 2010 Extended Lees Sparkling will be available to purchase at Brown Brothers cellar door and online at brownbrothers.com.au for $160 in a single gift box.

