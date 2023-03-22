Fever-Tree Australia brings distribution in-house

Fever-Tree Australia, part of Fever-Tree Drinks, the world’s leading premium mixer, is pleased to announce an evolution of its operating model alongside a new partnership with leading better-for-you drinks brand, Remedy Drinks.

For the past eight years, Fever-Tree has been pivotal in the growth of premium mixers in on and off-premise Australian retail. New format and flavour options have boosted its success over recent years, and the brand has experienced unprecedented exponential growth in the Australian market thanks to the passion, dedication and capability of its long-standing distributor partner for liquor channels, South Trade International.

Reflecting this progress, the evolution of the Fever-Tree brand in Australia, and the opportunity ahead, from 1 July 2023 Fever-Tree will be bringing distribution, sales, and marketing operations in-house to be run by the experienced Fever-Tree Australia team.

In addition, Fever-Tree is pleased to announce it has forged an alliance with Remedy Drinks, Australia’s leading better-for-you drinks brand. The new commercial arrangement will bolster the brands’ shared purpose and passion for creating better drinks and positively develop their leading and premium brands across the Australian market.

While both brands will retain marketing and strategic independence, Fever-Tree will partner with the Remedy commercial division to further drive business and respective categories across the Grocery and On-The-Go channels, while Fever-Tree will sell and distribute Remedy’s portfolio to its Liquor customers including on-premise from 2024.

In addition, discussions with Remedy to bottle at their new state-of-the-art facility are in the latter stages while Fever-Tree establishes its onshore bottling facility.

Fever-Tree’s strong presence on the liquor side and Remedy’s strength in Grocery and route trade will allow both brands to grow together as they join forces to achieve greater success while enhancing category and opportunities with customers and consumers.

As Fever-Tree moves to its new model, its long-term partnership with South Trade International, who have been instrumental in setting up and expanding Fever-Tree’s presence and performance across the Liquor trade over the past years, will conclude.

Commenting on the new opeartiong model and partnership, Andy Gaunt, Managing Director, Fever-Tree Australia/New Zealand said:

“Fever-Tree has established a fantastic platform in Australia and as we look to fuel further growth for Fever-Tree and our customers, the opportunity to evolve our operating model is the logical next step. Remedy has pioneered the development of the better-for-you drinks category in Australia and our brands and values perfectly complement each other as we both make drinks better.

“At Fever-Tree, we set out to make sure that everyone can enjoy the best tasting mixed drinks, and thanks to our long-term partnership with South Trade International, we’ve seen the mixers category transform across the liquor landscape in Australia over the last few years. I would like to thank Ray Noble and all the team at South Trade for their passion and dedication to the goal of better drinks. However, the opportunity to evolve our operating model is hugely exciting as we look to the next stages of Fever-Tree’s mission, and fuel further growth for Fever-Tree and our customers. Setting up our own operations is a significant move and investment, and demonstrates the excitement we have for continued growth of Fever-Tree and mixers of all kinds in Australia. Moreover, our new alliance with Remedy, who have pioneered the better for you drinks category, like Fever-Tree has done with mixers, will further support our shared goals and even better meet the changing needs of our customers and Australian consumers.” says Andy Gaunt, Managing Director, Fever-Tree Australia/New Zealand.

Speaking of the upcoming alliance, Chris Gillard, Managing Director of Remedy Australia, adds, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Fever-Tree, whose impact on the mixers category worldwide has been immense. Our shared goal of disrupting the beverage industry by offering brands that enhance the consumer experience makes this relationship even more meaningful. It is an honour to be entrusted by such a well-known international brand to help drive their business in Australia. Our newly built Fermentary in Melbourne provides us with the capabilities to help achieve this goal. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to shake up fizzy drinks for good.”

