Lark reveals four core range whiskies

Lark Distillery has revealed the four whiskies that will comprise its core range, as the company scales back its program of limited releases.

The Lark Signature Collection comprises stalwarts Classic Cask and Cask Strength, which have been joined by new expressions ‘Tasmanian Peated’ and ‘Rebellion’.

“Don’t expect Islay, this thing is super easy drinking,” head distiller Chris Thomson said on Instagram of the new peated expression.

“This whisky is one us distillers have wanted to release for over a decade.

“Every batch of new make spirit is tasted and discussed before casking and the team’s favourite is always the peated!”

Rebellion meanwhile is a permanent instalment in Lark’s series of chinotto-seasoned whiskies, bottled at a more modest ABV (44 per cent) and price point shared with Tasmanian Peated and Classic Cask ($200 for 500ml).

Lark interim CEO Laura McBain foreshadowed the new core range in February, acknowledging there were drawbacks involved with releasing 40 different one-off whiskies in FY22.

“Clearly the demand for limited releases starts to taper off… if you’re doing one every two weeks,” she said.

