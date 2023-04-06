Howard Park Regional Range explores new territories

Howard Park Wines has introduced a Swan Valley Grenache to its Regional Range, along with a

suite of new vintage releases across the celebrated wine collection.

The Regional Range was created to showcase the unique terroirs of Western Australia through wines from the Margaret River and Great Southern. The new Grenache is the first wine from the Swan Valley to join Howard Park’s Regional collection.

For over 35 years, Howard Park Wines has cultivated vineyards in Margaret River and, more

recently, in Great Southern, gaining intimate, exhaustive knowledge of these distinct terroirs.

Advertisement

The Margaret River wines from the Regional range wines are named ‘Miamup’, after the road that

borders the northern edge of the Leston vineyard, translating to ‘place of huts’ in the Indigenous

Nyoongar language.

To create the Miamup wines, the viticulturists expertly selected fruit from different subregions, such as Wilyabrup and Karridale, to best express Margaret River’s signature style for each variety.

‘Flint Rock’ is the name of the Great Southern wines in the Regional Range, alluding to the subtle

and pleasing mineral characters born from the cool climate region, a running theme of wines.

The Flint Rock wines draw upon the varietal heroes of the three primary sub-regions, Mount Barker,

Porongurup, and Frankland River, to make wines that represent exceptional typicity and Great

Southern character.

The new release Grenache comes from Swan Valley, located on the upper reaches of the Swan

River to the east of Perth. Swan Valley is the oldest wine-growing subregion in WA, renowned for its warm climate that produces concentrated and flavourful Grenache.

“We created our regional range to celebrate the varietals that put Western Australia on the map, like Great Southern Riesling, Margaret River’s signature Sauvignon Blanc Semillon blend, and of course, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Celebrating the Swan Valley with a vibrant and flavoursome Grenache felt right. It’s an exuberant and refreshing wine perfect for enjoying lightly chilled on a warm day.” said Jeff Burch, Owner at Howard Park Wines.

Howard Park’s Regional Range is available from burchfamilywines.com.au

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

