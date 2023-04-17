Yalumba dedicates 49th vintage of The Signature

Yalumba has released the 49th vintage of its esteemed The Signature Cabernet Sauvignon & Shiraz this month, dedicated to signatories Yalumba Winemaker Kevin Glastonbury and retired Viticulturist Robin Nettelbeck.

Fifth-generation proprietor Robert Hill-Smith announced the Signatories during his speech at the family winemaker’s annual Christmas celebration on the Signature lawns of Yalumba.

“This legendary pair share the knowledge of Barossa soils and our wines, the commitment to quality and style that ensures the tradition of The Signature is never compromised,” said Hill-Smith.

Since 1962, each vintage release of this iconic Barossa Cabernet and Shiraz bears the signature and story of an individual who has made a significant contribution to the culture and traditions of Yalumba, and on rare occasions, one vintage is dedicated to dual individuals or a collective.

Talking of the joint dedication, Hill-Smith remarked, “This is vini and viti together. In our business, this is a unique and strong combination.”

“We are lucky to have people who are so resilient and loyal and enjoy being part of what Yalumba has become and we never take it for granted,” he said.

“Over the last decade we have had one constant… stability of talent. People with knowledge of the soils and growers”.

Robin Nettelbeck is a fourth generation Barossa grape grower. Hard working and diligent, adept with pruning shears, he rose to Chief Viticulturist overseeing the Hill-Smith Family Estate vineyards.

“Robin was with Yalumba 45 years,” said Hill-Smith. “He commenced at the laboratory here in Angaston in ‘77, and we acknowledged his retirement last year. He’s been a huge contributor, to not only Yalumba, but to the wider industry”.

“What an honour and privilege it is to receive this award,” said Nettelbeck.

“With the exception of this Signatory accolade, I believe my greatest achievement is the initiation, growth, and success of the Yalumba Nursery. Through our clonal research and development there has been a seismic shift in grape quality reflected in all our wines,” he said.

Kevin Glastonbury began his journey with Yalumba in 1999, charged with making the fine red wines that define Yalumba, including The Caley, The Octavius, The Tri-Centenary and The Signature.

“KG started 22 years after Nettelbeck. He is absolutely committed to his growers, and to the vineyards. He pushes the boundaries and is mentor to many, including the young winemakers in our team,” said Hill-Smith.

Upon receiving the award, Glastonbury commented, “I hope my custodianship will be remembered as an era of refinement and great style”.

“Over the years I have watched Signatories accept their honour, teary and humbled – it puts what I do into perspective,” he said.

“It’s so much more than just a wine. To receive this honour makes it worth the effort you put in”.

Yalumba The Signature Cabernet Sauvignon & Shiraz 2019 is available through the Yalumba Wine

Room, fine wine retailers and at yalumba.com from 14 April 2023. RRP $65.00.

