B Corp Certification and G&T gong for Young Henrys

In a huge week for Young Henrys, the Sydney-based brewer and distiller has been awarded B Corp Certification, along with a major global accolade for its Gin & Tonic RTD.

B Corp is a certification program that measures a company’s entire social and environmental impact.

There are now more than 4000 Certified B Corporations around the world, several of which we’ve featured on the Drinks Adventures podcast: Garage Project, Maker’s Mark, Stone & Wood, Unico Zelo and Sipsmith Gin, to name a few.

Advertisement

Young Henrys’ path to B Corp has materialised through initiatives like its carbon emissions-fighting Algae Project and a scholarship for female-identifying/non-binary individuals to enter the brewing industry.

The company also empowers its workers with an employee share program, and regularly donates to local organisations such as Newtown Neighbourhood Centre, Groundswell and The Dylan Alcott Foundation.

“All of us at YH are as humbled as we are thrilled to have been certified as a B Corp,” said Young Henrys co-founder Oscar McMahon.

“The B Corp mindset and framework more so sets the tone of what we want the business to look like, act like and feel like into the future.

“We urge other owners or people of influence in the private sector to look into the B Corp movement and set off down this path as well.”

In another massive coup, Young Henrys Gin & Tonic last week won The Best Quality Award with 97 points at the London Spirits Competition, where it picked up the gong for RTD of the Year.

A record 2000 spirits brands from more than 80 countries entered this year’s competition, assessed by leading figures from the hospitality sector.

More:

Noble Cut Gin, with head distiller Carla Daunton: S7E5

Philip Moore, Gin Magazine Hall of Fame Inductee: S13E8

Top 10 Australian Gins of 2021, with The Gin Queen: S12E3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

