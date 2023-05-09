Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube

Cicerone industry association launches in Australia

A new industry association, The Australian Cicerone® – Certified Professionals Community, launched in Australia on Sunday, May 7th, 2023.

The community aims to support the continued education and training of Australia’s Certified Cicerone® level professionals, and to mentor individuals aspiring to gain any level of qualification through the Cicerone® Certification Program.

“We believe that through professional education, advocacy and community, we can help create sustainable long-term growth in the beer category,” said Paul Daley, Advanced Cicerone® and member of the founding leadership team of the Australian Cicerone® – Certified Professionals Community.

Led by a team of beer industry leaders, the community seeks to support continued education through offering:

  • Cicerone® Certification exam proctoring
  • Certified Cicerone® off flavour tasting practise sessions
  • Certified Cicerone® tasting exam practise sessions
  • Bi-monthly live, virtual education sessions covering topic areas of the Certified and Advanced Cicerone® syllabus
  • Hosting community activities and events


The community is open to individuals who have achieved any level of the Cicerone® Certification Program, and to those seeking to begin their studying journey within the Cicerone® Certification program.

Individuals can join and engage with the Australian Cicerone® – Certified Professionals Community through the following platforms.

  • A Facebook Community Group
  • Instagram
  • Website
  • Monthly Newsletter


All platforms to engage with the Australian Cicerone® – Certified Professionals Community can be accessed via https://linktr.ee/auciceronecommunity

