Glenglassaugh unveils new single malt range

For over two decades, a hidden gem in Scotland’s rugged north east lay silent. In 2008, Glenglassaugh Distillery was awakened from its slumber, and now the iconic Highland coastal spirit has witnessed a reawakening; presenting a new portfolio and design direction.



The release of a flagship 12 Year Old Single Malt, which embodies Glenglassaugh’s signature coastal style heralds this turning point. The overall artistic direction has also evolved, taking inspiration from rippling sand tide at Sandend Bay, with touches of colour inspired by sea glass.



Shaped by the influences of land and sea, the reimagined portfolio and design encapsulate the ethos of the lush, vibrant coastal spirit. As with all Glenglassaugh single malts, the new whisky has been gently matured in the distillery’s coastal warehouses overlooking the rolling surf of Sandend Bay.

Brown-Forman Single Malts Master Blender, Rachel Barrie, said: “The new portfolio brings together all the key elements of Glenglassaugh’s spirit. Inspired by its truly unique coastal location, the new expressions transport us to a place where the spirit is awakened and soul invigorated, inviting us to stop, take a breath and appreciate our surroundings.”



“To taste Glenglassaugh Single Malt is to experience the coastal influence of Sandend Bay and the ancient harbour towns nearby. Shaped by the coalescence of land and sea, the senses are awakened by the imposing yet calming crash of waves and the sweet smell of gorse in the air.”



Two other new whiskies, Sandend and Portsoy, respectively express the luscious and deep coastal elements of Glenglassaugh. Sandend, inspired by the crescent beach of Sandend Bay, is matured in bourbon, sherry and manzanilla casks bringing luscious waves of tropical sweetness with a touch of sea-salt. Portsoy, taking its name from the neighbouring harbour village, reflects the bold and deeply maritime flavour of this richly peated single malt, matured in sherry, bourbon and port casks.



To celebrate this milestone, Glenglassaugh has partnered with acclaimed landscape photographer Richard Gatson, to launch a photography series which will capture the distillery’s intertwined connection to the land and sea. Richard is a Scottish travel and lifestyle photographer and co-author of Wild Guide Scotland.



Later this year, the portfolio will welcome a number of releases in Australia dating back to the 60s and 70s, honouring Glenglassaugh’s heritage expressions, revisiting a time which helped to shape today’s distinctive Highland coastal malt.



The three new Glenglassaugh expressions will be available nationwide from September 2023 at specialist whisky stockists for RRP AUD $110 12 Year Old, $120 Sandend and Portsoy $132.



Listen to Glenglassaugh brand ambassador Stewart Buchanan on the Drinks Adventures podcast here, or in the media player below.

