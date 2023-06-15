Stone Beer 2023 out now from Stone & Wood

Stone & Wood’s winter seasonal, Stone Beer, makes its return for 2023, filling fridges across the country with its delicious dark magic.

Created each year using ancient the brewing technique of lowering wood fired stones into the kettle, this year’s dark porter was made using choice Australian and German malts, with aromas and flavours of coffee, rich dark chocolate, and hints of subtle smoked barley.

Stone Beer 2023 pours near black and finishes with a rich smooth malt character and firm bitterness.

Also available from the Stone Beer range is the 2023 Barrel Aged Stone Beer – a jet black porter that has been aged for 12 months in whiskey barrels.

With a strong malt profile of chocolate and coffee flavours, Barrel Aged Stone Beer is layered with a luscious fullness of whisky and oak. Rich, smooth and full bodied, it has a medium bitterness and low hop profile that balances the roasted malt flavours.

STONE BEER 2023 – The Stats

Malts: Pale malt, Chocolate, Voodoo, SM40, amber, CaraRed, regenerative-grown pale malt and macadamia smoked malt.

Hops: Fuggles Hops (England)

Food Pairing: This delicious porter pairs beautifully with grilled meat, hard cheeses, and excellent with anything containing chocolate.

ABV: 6% ABV

BARREL AGED STONE BEER – The Stats

Malts: Pale malt, chocolate, voodoo, SM40, Amber, CaraRed and regenerative-grown pale malt.

Hops: Galaxy Hops (Australia)

Food Pairing: A rich, dark beauty such as this deserves a dark chocolate dessert like brownies, served with a large scoop of vanilla ice cream or double cream on top.

ABV: 11.2% ABV

Availability

Stone Beer 2023 and Stone Beer Vintage Release are available from excellent bottle shops and venues, as well as Stone & Wood’s online store from today.

