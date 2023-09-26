Remnant launches $99 Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky, 10 Years Old

Remnant Whisky Co. launches $99 Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky

HOBART— September 1, 2023 — Remnant Whisky Co, the award-winning independent bottler of Tasmanian whisky based in the Central Highlands in Tasmania, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest release, The Golden Fleece.

The story of Remnant is not the typical independent bottling tale. Initially that revolved around the acquisition of 300+ barrels of Tasmanian single malt whisky they salvaged from the now infamous Nant barrel investment scheme. Founded by Belgrove’s Peter Bignell, his son Dane, and their good mate Phil Collidge, they purchased the remaining barrels and transferred them to Bignell’s own bondstores in the central highlands of Tasmania where the single whisky has quietly continued to mature. Those barrels now hold some of the oldest whisky produced in Tasmania, and the team at Remnant Whisky Co curate and bottle the barrels to highlight the amazing flavours of a whisky with so much potential that almost never saw the light of day.

Remnant The Golden Fleece Single Malt Tasmanian Whisky was created by marrying 14 casks of ex-American Oak Bourbon and ex-Australian Sherry (Apera). The youngest component casks are, as far as could be ascertained, at least 10 years old. Bottled at 45% ABV in a 500ml sized bottle. Official RRP at $99.

Tasting notes include aromas of spiced Christmas pudding, butterscotch and fresh berries. A rich and creamy palate invites you to experience burnt figs, overripe nectarines and peaches, leading to a gratifying finish of caramelised apples, anise and fortified fruits.

On the release of their newest whisky, Creative Director of Remnant Whisky Co., Phil Collidge said “Our goal from the onset when we created Remnant Whisky Co. was to bottle whiskies of exceptional quality and value. Tasmanian single malt whisky is held in high regard all across the world. However, we are also convinced that to stay relevant and sustainable, especially in the current economic climate, we have to develop a reputation as the best value, high quality, whisky money can buy. So we created “The Golden Fleece” with the aim to change the conversation around accessibility, especially when whisky drinkers talk about Tasmanian whisky.”

Master Distiller Peter Bignell adds “The Golden Fleece has undergone the same strict cask selection and vatting process as all our previous releases. Firstly, we design all our whiskies for a great drinking experience. When you purchase a Remnant, you will always receive a full flavoured, multi-layered single malt whisky that is a pleasure nosing, through to a long finish. Whisky is honest, we let the whisky tell us at what ABV strength works best for that release, and that’s been the same for The Golden Fleece. An incredible example of Tasmanian whisky.”

For Peter and Phil, Remnant Whisky is all about releasing great whisky that may not have ever seen the light of day, and returning value to the everyday Australian who invested their money and their heart into a broken scheme. The story of where this whisky started out is not a pleasant one, but through Remnant they have been able to restore faith in the Tasmanian whisky industry. Remnant Whisky Co has risen out of the ashes and made it through adversity to become a beloved bottler of Tasmanian whisky history.

All of Remnants production process is done by hand, from tasting each cask for quality, to the vatting and marriage of barrels, and right through to the hand labelling and waxing of each bottle. On the whisky labels, Remnant likes to feature Australian animals that often are spotted in the Central Highlands of Tasmania near its bondstores, including Tasmanian Devils, Tawny Frogmouths, Platypus and farm stock including cattle and the humble Merino sheep which features on Remnant’s latest release, The Golden Fleece.

Oliver Maruda, Co-Founder of The Whisky List, who distributes Remnant on Australia’s mainland expressed his enthusiasm for the new whisky, stating, “We love this whisky. Not only does it taste great, it’s adding to the growing category of other Aussie distilleries in the sub-$100 price range, especially if we want more Australians who drink mostly Scotch Whisky blends to consider drinking local. The Golden Fleece is the perfect Tassie whisky we hope to see in everyone’s home bars, or at your local pub or bar. A great gift for Christmas too!”

Luke McCarthy, from OzWhiskyReviews recently sampled the whisky ahead of its launch, commenting: “The Remnant Whisky Company continue their rye, tongue in cheek reflection on the Nant whisky saga with the just-released ‘The Golden Fleece’. Love the name, love the price ($99/500ml), especially considering the component whiskies used for this batch are, as far as Remnant could tell, at least 10 years old. Whether you’re a Tassie whisky tragic or just keen on getting a taste of something complex and affordable (a rare combination from down there), this is great value drinking. This has got to be one of the best value-for-money Tasmanian whiskies to be released in a long time.”

Heartwood’s Tim Duckett’s also shared his thoughts on sampling The Golden Fleece, calling it a “balltearer “ and “There are $250 dollar whiskies around that are not as good”.

Australian consumers can anticipate the highly acclaimed Remnant The Golden Fleece Single Malt Tasmanian Whisky to be available for purchase for $99 at select independent retailers and bars across Australia and through The Whisky List’s online platform.

