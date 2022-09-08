Australians shortlisted for IWSC Spirit Communicator Of The Year 2023

I’m excited to announce my shortlisting for the IWSC Spirit Communicator Of The Year 2023 trophy, alongside fellow Australian Caroline Ashford, AKA The Gin Queen, and Natasha McGill of New Zealand.

It’s an unprecedented showing for the antipodes in this global award, which recognises an individual who makes an exceptional contribution towards promoting spirits to the public.

Rounding out the shortlist is three-time nominee Billy Abbott (UK) and Mark Gillespie, creator of internationally renowned podcast, Whiskycast.

Advertisement

“Featuring a wide breadth of topics and impressive guests, James aspires to grow Drinks Adventures to become one of the world’s leading drinks podcasts, which our judges felt he was well on the way to achieving,” the IWSC said.

“Our judges felt that Caroline, aka The Gin Queen, has been instrumental in putting Australian gin on the global map.”

Congratulations to my fellow nominees!

Four Pillars shortlisted for environmental gong

Meanwhile, two-time IWSC International Gin Producer of the Year winner Four Pillars has been shortlisted for the Green Spirit Initiative award.

This trophy is open to all international spirits producers setting the standard for more considered spirit making practices.⁠

Four Pillars became Australia’s first Carbon Neutral Gin Distillery earlier in 2022 and its new home, Healesville 2.0, includes sustainability initiatives such as cooling veils, pineapple leather, solar power and reduced glass wastage.

Also shortlisted were Cooper King Distillery⁠, Two Drifters Rum, Brighton Gin⁠, Nc’nean Distillery⁠ and Tomatin Distillery, all of which are based in the UK.

Australian distilleries account for three of the four companies shortlisted for International Gin Producer 2022, it’s a strong showing all round for Australians at this year’s awards.

The winners will be revealed at the IWSC’s Awards Dinner & Industry Celebration on September 29 in London.

More:

Australian gin distillers dominate IWSC

Base spirit matters in gin, says distiller Simon Brooke-Taylor: S10E6

Chris Malcolm, founder Hidden Lake Whisky: S13E12

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

