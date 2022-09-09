Sliabh Liag brings smoky Irish whiskey to Australia

Ireland’s Sliabh Liag Distillers has introduced Australians to a richer, smoky style of Irish whiskey in the form of two blends under its Silkie Irish Whiskey label.

Founded in 2015, Sliabh Liag Distillers is the first distilling company to set up in County Donegal in over 175 years.

While it only began distillation at its Ardara production site in early 2022, Sliabh Liag – like most recent Irish start-ups – came to market with mature whiskey much earlier.

“The Silkie blend, with its peated components, was released in 2017 (before the Ardara Distillery opened),” founder James Doherty told Drinks Adventures.

“All the whiskeys in Silkie are sourced – the current blend sources all the whiskeys from Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, though Silkie has used Cooley, too, in the past.

“We have very clear ideas on the way to blend and the styles we want to achieve.

Sliabh Liag Distillers founder James Doherty

“Great Northern’s variety of distillates and ages allows us the freedom to create the soft, smoky style of Silkie.

“It is hard to come by peated malts and commands a premium of 80 to 100 per cent over unpeated malts at wholesale price level.”

The Donegal whiskey style

Doherty said Silkie celebrates a style of whiskey that would have been predominant in pre-prohibition times.

“Donegal’s characteristic style was famed for warming, earthy flavours,” he said.

“This means Silkie is richer than the lighter Irish whiskeys most Australians are used to.

“We’re confident this will delight local drinkers, whether they are new or seasoned whiskey fans.”

Ardara single malt and pot still

Doherty said that when Sliabh Liag’s own whiskey comes of age it will be released under the Ardara Distillery brand, with both single malt and pot still expressions in the pipeline.

“They are profoundly dry, smoky and more challenging than Silkie,” he said.

“Sliabh Liag Distillers will be a multi-brand company with each brand having its own identity: Ardara as the Single Malt/Pot Still, Silkie as its blended Irish Whiskey and An Dulaman as the Irish Maritime Gin.”

The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey (46 per cent ABV, RRP $74.99) and The Legendary Dark Silkie Irish Whiskey (46 per cent ABV, $79.99) are now available exclusively from Dan Murphy’s.

