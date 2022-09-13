Young Henrys Hazy Pale Ale answers drinkers’ call

Young Henrys Hazy Pale Ale has been introduced to the brewer’s core range by popular demand from its fanbase.

Young Henrys founder Richard Adamson said hazy’s permanent addition follows the success of a precursor beer, the Unifier Hazy Pale Ale produced in collaboration with Rolling Stone Magazine last year.

“After that limited release wrapped up, so many people asked for it to come back,” he told Drinks Adventures.

He said Hazy Pale Ale is largely the same beer, with minor adjustments including the removal of lactose from the recipe, in favour of rolled oats.

“We’ve gone through the process of learning how to do stable haze, which is not as simple as you’d think,” he said.

Adamson said brewers can no longer ignore the preference of many consumers for hazier-styled pale ales.

“Softer bitterness is what people are after these days, it’s hoppy flavours without the harshness,” he said.

“It’s off to a flying start. In saying that, Newtowner hasn’t slowed down.

“We would love to see Hazy come up and challenge it, but it’s got a long way to go.”

Young Henrys Hazy Pale Ale is available on tap and in four-packs and 16-packs exclusively from Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

