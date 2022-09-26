Du Cane Brewery arrives in Launceston

Du Cane Brewery and Dining Hall has opened its doors in Launceston, bringing an unprecedented $2.8 million brewpub experience to the Tasmanian city.

The Princes Square project is a partnership between Du Cane head brewer and founder Will Horan and Sam Reid, co-founder of Willie Smith’s Cider in the Huon Valley.

The 1500-square-metre development is Launceston’s largest hospitality specific offering.

It will operate seven days a week as an on-site brewery featuring function spaces, private dining room and laneway experience as well as a cellar door hub for the region’s boutique wines and spirits.

The family-friendly venue also includes a dedicated children’s area complete with climbing wall, parents room and a community-focused casual lounge space with a large indoor fire.

Horan initially establishing Du Cane to supply bushwalking huts he frequented as a guide along the Du Cane Range in the state’s renowned Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park.

He said it has been very gratifying to see his humble enterprise evolve into the city’s first state-of-the-art brewery cellar door that will eventually produce up to 200,000 litres of beer annually.

“We can truly say that Northern Tasmania has one of the greatest beer trails in Australia that encompasses some really popular breweries from Ulverstone through to Penguin, Devonport, Railton, Beaconsfield and over to Scottsdale,” he said.

The development breathes new life into the Allgoods Tent City site formerly occupied by local outdoor adventure retailer, Allgoods.

Large maps of the state’s walking trails have been handpainted on the interior walls, paying homage to the building’s history.

Artificial turf and retro canvas line the bar area, while the old timber flooring has been repurposed as furnishings throughout.

“We expect Du Cane to become a must-do for visitors to Launceston, especially the Tourism Tasmania target market of ‘raw urbanites’ who like to get off the beaten track,” said Reid.

“Guests will be able to come and have an authentic experience, consuming the beer where it is brewed, as well as finding out about the numerous walking experiences available to them within the Tasmanian parks, conservation areas and reserves.”

Sam hopes the project will have a positive and lasting legacy for the region and build on the culture of celebrating gastronomy and fermentation.

“Together we can cement our place globally as an iconic destination for agri-tourism and food experiences,” he said.

Du Cane’s cements Princes Square’s reputation as the premiere dining and cultural precinct in Launceston, which was designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in November 2021.



