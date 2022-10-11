John McDougall ex-Balvenie, Laphroaig, Springbank & more: S14E9

Master distiller John McDougall is one of very few people who has made whisky in every one of Scotland’s distilling regions.

That’s Campbeltown, Islay, Highland, Speyside and Lowland — for iconic brands like Laphroaig, Balvenie and Springbank.

More recently, he’s had a hand in the Australian whisky industry, helping winemaker John Casella set up the production of Morris Whisky in Victoria.

The Morris project brought John McDougall back to Australia recently and I managed to get some time with him to record this interview about his distinguished 60-year career.

We talked about Morris Whisky on the podcast in 2021 with John Casella, Michael Sergeant and Darren Peck of Morris.

This episode coincides with the launch of a third whisky in Morris’s core range, Morris Sherry Cask.

I conducted a separate interview with Michael Sergeant about the new product, so look out for that article coming up soon on the Drinks Adventures website.

We’ll come to Morris a bit later on in this interview, a front-row account of the renaissance of single malt, as seen by one man from literally every corner of Scotland.

