Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube

Advertisement

John McDougall ex-Balvenie, Laphroaig, Springbank & more: S14E9

Scotch whisky legend John McDougall, consultant to Morris Whisky in Australia

Master distiller John McDougall is one of very few people who has made whisky in every one of Scotland’s distilling regions.

That’s Campbeltown, Islay, Highland, Speyside and Lowland — for iconic brands like Laphroaig, Balvenie and Springbank.

More recently, he’s had a hand in the Australian whisky industry, helping winemaker John Casella set up the production of Morris Whisky in Victoria.

The Morris project brought John McDougall back to Australia recently and I managed to get some time with him to record this interview about his distinguished 60-year career.

  • Click here to open episode in your podcast player

We talked about Morris Whisky on the podcast in 2021 with John Casella, Michael Sergeant and Darren Peck of Morris.

This episode coincides with the launch of a third whisky in Morris’s core range, Morris Sherry Cask.

I conducted a separate interview with Michael Sergeant about the new product, so look out for that article coming up soon on the Drinks Adventures website.

We’ll come to Morris a bit later on in this interview, a front-row account of the renaissance of single malt, as seen by one man from literally every corner of Scotland.

More:
Morris innovates with “smoky fortified” finish
Chris Malcolm, founder Hidden Lake Whisky: S13E12
Lark Whisky’s 30th anniversary special: S13E10

Advertisement

Advertisement

Copyright © 2022 Drinks Adventures. All Rights Reserved

Hi there,

Thanks for visiting! Join my mailing list for semi-regular updates from the Drinks Adventures Podcast, and other articles and reviews by me.

I’ll draw some names every month to win a set of these beautiful glossy cork-backed coasters, featuring custom designs by artist Barry Patenaude.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: James Atkinson, Suite 3, 117 Marrickville Rd, Marrickville, 2204, http://www.drinksadventures.com.au. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
%d bloggers like this: