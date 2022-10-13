Starward Vitalis showcases distiller’s blending mastery

Starward Whisky has launched Vitalis, a special 15th birthday release blending its flagship red wine cask-matured spirit with an array of other cask types.

Named after Starward founder David Vitale – whose name translates to ‘life’ in Latin – Vitalis contains supplementary spirit matured in tawny, bourbon, apera (1st fill and 2nd fill) and rum barrels.

Apera casks underpin Starward’s core range whisky, Solera, and the distiller has previously released tawny and bourbon-matured expressions under its limited edition Projects and Small Batch labels.

But the rum component, which was almost certainly matured in ex-Bundaberg barrels, has never previously seen the light of day.

“The rum barrels give you this really cool brown sugar, molasses-y character that is a nice way to add a bit of interest and mid-palate to the blend,” said Starward head distiller Sam Slaney.

Starward is showcasing Vitalis alongside the component whiskies at launch events in Australia during October.

The ex-bourbon whisky wowed media at the Sydney instalment, but Slaney said this maturation profile will never graduate into Starward’s core range.

“The story of connection to place and making a whisky ‘of Melbourne’, didn’t feel right with bourbon casks,” he said.

“There’s not much ‘Melbourne’ about importing containers of barrels from Kentucky, when we can get great wine barrels from down the road.”

Vitalis is a ripe and fruity whisky, in keeping with the distillery’s house style, but the blending of a broader array of casks has created a Starward single malt whisky of unprecedented length, depth and complexity.

“On the nose, chewy toffee gives way to raisins and chocolate-coated pineapples,” Starward says.

“On the palate you’ll be met with rich dried fruits, ripe red currants and hints of lightly roasted coffee beans, all balanced with our quintessential tropical notes.

“A delicate balance of fruit and oak leave a long and creamy finish.”

A ballot to purchase Starward Vitalis is now open to Australians at Starward.com.au.

It will be drawn on November 4, with select bottles becoming available at fine spirit retailers globally shortly after.



