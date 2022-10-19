Two new sour beers from the Good Drinks stable

Gage Roads Brew Co has teamed up with marine not-for-profit Tangaroa Blue Foundation to create a

limited release beer to help fund its efforts to keep the coastline clean.

A portion of the sales of every can of the new Cheeky Pash Mango Passionfruit Sour will be donated to Tangaroa Blue’s Australian Marine Debris Initiative (AMDI) Database.

“We first came together with Tangaroa Blue a couple of years ago with a collab limited release beer, and since then have been taking part in annual beach cleans across the country,” said Gage Roads Brew Co’s Mimi Crompton.

“Gage Roads was born out of a love for the coast and the good times it brings, so it’s important for us to help protect the places that means so much to us.”

The AMDI program was launched in 2004 and has since removed more than 21 million pieces of debris from Australian coastlines and waterways.

The debris is collected and categorised into AMDI, allowing key litter items to be identified and

sometimes traced back to the source, enabling the development of more than 300 source reduction plans across Australia in collaboration with local councils and community groups.

Cheeky Pash is a four per cent ABV beer brewed with real mango cheeks and passionfruit, balancing tropical sweetness with a subtle sour funk.

Meanwhile, Gage Roads Sydney-based offshoot Atomic Brewery has debuted its Lemon Whip sour in cans, after it won the GABS People’s Choice award earlier this year.

Modelled off a classic lemon meringue pie, Atomic Lemon Whip uses lactose in the brew to

provide body and sweetness, while packing stacks of fresh lemons into the beer to provide intense

flavour and aroma.

Atomic Lemon Whip sour

At GABS, the sour was topped with a soft whipped meringue that was blowtorched in the glass.

“It’s really exciting to have Lemon Whip available in can across the country,” says Atomic head brewer Nick Ivey.

“I was surprised about how popular it was at GABS. We had people lining up at our stand before the event had even started. ‘

“I never wanted to make a gimmicky beer, just for the gimmick and not have the liquid stack up.

“The beer is delicious with or without the meringue on top, and it delivers as a full flavour experience, not just something that looks cool.”

Coming in at 4.5% ABV, Atomic Lemon Whip is available nationally in 6x4x330ml cans.



