The Lost Explorer Mezcal now in Australia

The Lost Explorer Mezcal is the latest agave spirit to arrive on Australian shores, with brand positioning underpinned by a strong commitment to sustainability initiatives.

Introduced at the end of 2020 in Mexico, California and the UK, The Lost Explorer Mezcal was awarded a host of medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021, as well as the prestigious accolade of Taste Master at The Tequila and Mezcal Masters 2021, hosted by the Spirits Business.

Also in 2021, The Lost Explorer Mezcal announced a long-term partnership with the Voice For Nature Foundation, a global charity supporting organisations that have a sustainable impact on the planet.

Advertisement

The company’s commitments to sustainability include rainwater conservation, the replanting of at least three agave for every agave harvested, the use of reclaimed wood and the upcycling of agave waste into both compost and copitas – traditional cup-like vessels for sipping mezcal.

The mezcals are packaged in bespoke bottles made from more than 55 per cent recycled crystal scraps.

Now available nationally in Australia, the range includes three different single variety expressions packaged in 700ml bottles:

Espadín (RRP $130) – Harvested after an average of eight years growth in the arid valleys of Oaxaca, Espadín, it is a subtly sweet and herbaceous well-balanced mezcal with hints of apple, ripe fruits, and a mild smoky layer to finish;

Tobalá (RRP $250) – Harvested after an average of 10 years growth in arid, shaded, high-altitude canyons. It carries hints of tobacco, cocoa,vanilla, and leather and offers a unique balance between wood aromas and umami flavours; and

Salmiana (RRP $300) – A wild agave varietal that grows at high altitude for a minimum 12 years, Salmiana is the most herbaceous expression, offering a gentle sweet and spicy profile with hints of green chilli and grapefruit.

Distributed locally by Proof Drinks Australia, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is available in select bars and restaurants, high-end retailers and nationally online at Dan Murphy’s.



Podcast:

Julio Bermejo, creator Tommy’s Margarita cocktail: S4E8

Quiquiriqui Mezcal’s unusual origin story: S10E8

Trent Fraser, president Australian Agave Project: S14E4



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

