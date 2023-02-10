Little Creatures celebrates Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride partnership

Lion-owned craft beer brand, Little Creatures has released a limited-edition product range to celebrate its partnership as official beer partner of Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The national rollout of the limited-edition range sees several of the Little Creatures products revamped, sporting vibrant, pastel colours and illustrations in homage to the Mardi Gras celebrations this year.

Ed Jamison, Head of Marketing – Craft, said: “Little Creatures is proud to partner with the LGBTQIA+ pride festival to celebrate queer joy, diversity and inclusion. Our partnership with the festival is a symbol of our ongoing commitment to supporting rainbow communities, and to celebrating Aussie pride culture.”

Little Creatures is returning for its second year as the official beer partner of the 2023 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride for the first time.

As part of its sponsorship, Little Creatures will be present at an extraordinary array of free and ticketed events throughout the 17-day festival, including Sydney Mardi Gras favourites like Mardi Gras Fair Day, Mardi Gras Parade, plus the Bondi Beach Party and many more.

Little Creatures has also partnered with two of Australia’s most talented LGBTQIA+ artists, Jacq Moon and Emma Rowland, to create ‘glowed up’ welcome signs in and around the harbour city.

Lion’s ongoing work with the LGBTQIA+ community also includes a partnership with Bobby Goldsmith Foundation via its special release beer Brooklyn Brewery Stonewall IPA, which raises money for Australia’s longest-running HIV charity.

The limited-edition products are now available in a local bottle shop near you.

For more information, please visit littlecreatures.com.au/beers.

