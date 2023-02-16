Deeds Brewing releases trio of new beers

The latest beers to hit the shelf this week at Deeds Brewing include the new Peanut Butter Imperial Stout, as well as the Bourbon Barrel Aged Peanut Butter Imperial Stout, and the Ripple Effect, all available for pre-order online from Wednesday 15 February and at the Deeds Taproom.

The Peanut Butter Imperial Stout (10% ABV, 3.5 standard drinks) tastes like chocolate and peanut butter layered on top of each other. No matter what time of the year, it feels very much like pastry stout season at Deeds with this new beer boasting a little bit of sweet and a little bit of salt.

Next up is the Bourbon Barrel Aged Peanut Butter Imperial Stout (11.7% ABV, 4.1 standard drinks). Deeds took their Peanut Butter Imperial Stout and aged it in bourbon barrels. The result is this cracking beer that takes an already amazing beer to a higher level of flavour.

The fruity and creamy Ripple Effect (7.5% ABV, 2.7 standard drinks) has flavours of banana, raspberry, and vanilla, reminiscent of picking up raspberry ripple ice creams from the local scoop shop.

Head Brewer at Deeds Brewing Richard Hollingworth said: “We created Ripple Effect as a nod to nostalgia. We want to find that golden ticket and recover something that we had many years ago. Ripple Effect is designed to hit all the right feels and take our drinkers back.

“Our new peanut butter beers both hit the spot and offer that delicious sweet and salty combination. For the Bourbon Barrel Aged variant, we thought why mess with the recipe? Instead, we decided to mess with the process.”

Richard has recently joined Deeds Brewing as head brewer. He has worked in the brewing industry for over 26 years, and has been an Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD) Master Brewer for over 15 years. His career began at Carlsberg in the United Kingdom, as a Technical Brewer. In 2005, Carlsberg International sent Richard to Australia to set up the supply chain for brewing Carlsberg Beer in Melbourne.

Richard went on became the Head Brewer of Lion’s Malt Shovel Brewery, and was later appointed the Head Brewer of Asahi Beverages in Melbourne. Richard is now using his plethora of knowledge to create craft beers at Deeds Brewing.

“I’ve been brewing beer for nearly three decades, and craft beer has always been a great passion of mine. What really got me excited about the role at Deeds was how well rounded the product range is but also how interesting and diverse it is – the barrel aging, mixed culture sours, limited releases, and even the core range, it was a great opportunity for me to get a bit more experimental and creative in an industry that I love.”

Deeds Brewing owes its beginnings to the bold ideas bounced around between engineering students Patrick Alé and David Milstein over drinks in 2003.

They ran their own drinks distribution business for 18 years, specialising in imported beers and ciders. Pat and Dave then made their original dream a reality by establishing their own beer brand in 2012 (originally Quiet Deeds).

Over the last ten years, Deeds Brewing has developed a passionate team of beer lovers with award-winning brews and a strong focus on quality, innovation and pushing the flavour envelope.

