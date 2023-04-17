Brix unveils 100 per cent Australian rum range

Sydney rum distillery Brix has revealed its new core range of rums produced entirely in-house at its Surry Hills production site.

Brix launched in 2018 and until now, has relied upon imported spirit for the dark rums in its range.

Five years on, co-founder James Christopher told Drinks Adventures that activity has now drawn to a close as the company enters a pivotal new phase.

“We now have enough rum ‘of age’ to stop importing rum and start developing our flavours by drawing down on our own barrel-aged rums,” he said.

The development follows the launch of Brix’s first 100% Australian distilled and matured rum, Select Cask Series Stout Barrel Release, in August 2022.

As part of the core range overhaul, the unaged Brix White has been replaced by the Brix Australian Cane Spirit, comprising a 30 per cent portion of aged rum that has had its colour removed via charcoal filtration.

“We wanted to further educate people who might be new to rum about the flavour potential of white rum,” said Christopher.

The aged rum contributes a boldness and further depth of flavour to the Australian Cane Spirit, rounding out the vibrancy of the unaged spirit that was previously presented in its pure form.

“Brix White was heavy on the green fruits and the lime and those zesty bright aromas,” he said.

“The 30 per cent addition of the aged stock just softens those top notes and rounds out the palate, taking off the brighter, tougher edges of a white unaged spirit.”

Completing the Brix core range are two mature rums:

Australian Rum – aged in Australian red wine casks for three years. Exhibits flavour notes of pastry, baking spices and light oak balanced out with aromas of vanilla caramel and stonefruit; and

Brix Australian Spiced Rum – aged in local red wine casks and the infused with local spices, fruits and nuts.

The Brix core range is now available for purchase at $80 RRP per 700ml bottle direct from Brix and through leading retailers.

Brix recently announced a national distribution agreement with SouthTrade International.

