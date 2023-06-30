The Gospel Projects Legacy Rye out now

Melbourne rye whiskey distiller The Gospel is rolling into Rye July with its first Projects release of 2023.

The Gospel Projects Legacy Rye is a three-year-old whiskey distilled from a mash bill that is typical of Maryland-style ryes, with distinctly Australian provenance: 59 per cent unmalted Murray Mallee Australian rye, 35 per cent Australian corn and six per cent Australian malt barley.

Available from 28 June, the new release is inspired by founders Andrew Fitzgerald and Ben Bowles’ love of American-style whiskeys.

“The Gospel Projects Legacy Rye is a nod to our early days, our borderline obsession with Maryland-style rye whiskey, and how far The Gospel has come today,” Fitzgerald says.

“Our first distillery was barebones – we used milk vats for fermenters, and our stills were direct fired. When I used to host tours, people could not help but giggle at what we were doing,” Fitzgerald said.

“We now have a purpose-built distillery that allows us to create the type of whiskey we love – rye – while still remaining hands on where it matters.

“It gives us the opportunity to produce more experimental limited releases, like the three-grain Legacy Rye, which best showcases our team of talented distillers and is a testament to our fanaticism to create premium yet affordable Australian whiskey.”

Legacy Rye was aged in a heavy toast and high char cask in the middle of The Gospel’s bond store, providing a very consistent maturation profile.

Crafted by Master Distiller Ian Thorn, it offers notes of fig, orange marmalade, lemon curd, almond, toasted cedar, burnt toffee, leatherwood honey, chamomile and crème caramel.

The Legacy Rye (56 per cent ABV, 700ml) is available in limited quantities from thegospelwhiskey.com and select premium spirit bottle shops for RRP $145.

Listen to The Gospel ambassador Bodie Howell discuss Legacy Rye on the Drinks Adventures podcast here, or in the media player below.

