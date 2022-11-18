Regal Rogue launches Bold Aged Amaro

Regal Rogue Vermouth has collaborated with Starward Whisky and renowned bartenders Jason Crawley and Evan Stroeve to create the limited edition Bold Aged Amaro.

Bold Aged Amaro was created by blending Regal Rogue Bold Red with additional native botanicals and Crawley’s Syrups. It was then aged for six months in French oak red wine barrels, previous used to mature Starward whisky for three years.

“This union of partners and flavours achieved a dream outcome of bold and beautiful roundness,” Regal Rogue said.

Advertisement

“The result is fresh and lively but with depth, and the Bold Aged Amaro is round and gorgeously mahogany in colour.

“Regal Rogue’s Bold Aged Amaro brings an aromatic spice depth with lovely heat and zing form the residual whisky and fiery ginger syrup.”



The amaro-seasoned barrels have now been returned to Starward for refilling with whisky.

According to Regal Rogue, Bold Aged Amaro is best enjoyed as ‘The Bold Manhattan’: One part Bold Aged Amaro, one part Starward NOVA whisky, and three dashes of Regal Rogue Bold Red extracts.

More:

Bar industry veteran Jason Crawley on wine/gin hybrids

Starward’s cult whisky, Ginger Beer Cask, with David Vitale

Sherried whisky joins Morris core range

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

