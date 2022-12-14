Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Wine Journal 2023 out now

If you’re looking for a last minute Christmas gift for the wine lover in your life, look no further than The Wine Journal 2023, a yearbook created by Australian wine experts Andrew Caillard MW and Angus Hughson.
 
In this new wine lover’s annual, Caillard and Hughson share their recent discoveries, experiences and behind-the-scenes insights about a selection of the best Australian and international wines.

The unique format comprises regional guides, vintage reviews and winery features highlighting both the classics and emerging stars.  
 
Whether you are a wine collector, looking for recommendations or planning a visit to an Australian wine region in 2023, The Wine Journal is your insider’s guide. Highlights include: 

  • The ultimate guides to the Barossa Valley and Margaret River;  
  • Expert appraisal of the 2021 Bordeaux vintage;
  • Features on rising stars such as Cloudburst, Frankland Estate and Idée Fixe;  
  • Snippets of Australian wine history; and 
  • Best Wines of 2022, including a Christmas Sparkling Feature. 

Published by Longueville Media with an RRP of $29.99, you can purchase The Wine Journal 2023 here.

