The Wine Journal 2023 out now

If you’re looking for a last minute Christmas gift for the wine lover in your life, look no further than The Wine Journal 2023, a yearbook created by Australian wine experts Andrew Caillard MW and Angus Hughson.



In this new wine lover’s annual, Caillard and Hughson share their recent discoveries, experiences and behind-the-scenes insights about a selection of the best Australian and international wines.

The unique format comprises regional guides, vintage reviews and winery features highlighting both the classics and emerging stars.



Whether you are a wine collector, looking for recommendations or planning a visit to an Australian wine region in 2023, The Wine Journal is your insider’s guide. Highlights include:

The ultimate guides to the Barossa Valley and Margaret River;

Expert appraisal of the 2021 Bordeaux vintage;

Features on rising stars such as Cloudburst, Frankland Estate and Idée Fixe;

Snippets of Australian wine history; and

Best Wines of 2022, including a Christmas Sparkling Feature.





Published by Longueville Media with an RRP of $29.99, you can purchase The Wine Journal 2023 here.



More:

Andrew Caillard MW on ultra-fine Australian wine: S7E4

Mount Pleasant Wines gets new lease on life: S14E8

Penfolds China wine venture ‘smart but risky’: S14E2

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

