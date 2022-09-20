Penfolds China wine venture ‘smart but risky’: S14E2

It’s an astute move by Penfolds to circumvent the Chinese tariffs on Australian wine by producing locally, but the strategy is not without its risks, says China drinks expert Ian Ford.

Nimbility founder Ian Ford told the Drinks Adventures podcast that several Australian wine companies – Treasury Wine Estates, Accolade and Casella – are now producing wine offshore for the China market.

Penfolds meanwhile continues to expand its winemaking operations beyond its homebase to the USA, France and now China.

“It’s a really interesting test of the idea that a wine brand like Penfolds, that started off as a clearly Australian brand, can become a hybrid, and effectively a global brand,” he said.

“China could now be the biggest testing ground for that idea. These tariffs may have forced the issue.”

He said Treasury Wine has previously tried to Lindemans wine in South Africa, “not to very much success”.

“But maybe this time will be different,” he said.

Marketing challenge confronts Penfolds

Ford said the quality of Chinese wine continues to improve, so it makes sense that Penfolds would follow its USA and French wine ventures.

“That looks like it’s right out of the playbook. I think it’s a really smart thing to do,” he said.

“But from a marketing standpoint, it’s a challenge. How do you brand it? How do you make it something that is Penfolds, but it’s also authentically Chinese?”

Ford said there is certainly a risk that the global winemaking ventures could dilute the Penfolds brand.

“It could pollute that pure Barossa Valley Australia Penfolds Grange halo effect,” he said.

“They’ve got to get the messaging, the communication and the branding right, but they’re pretty good at that.”

Chinese wine tariffs: Who are the winners?

Ford follows up his 2020 appearance on the Drinks Adventures podcast with another insightful interview on the dynamic Chinese drinks market.

He reveals which countries have been most successful at plugging the gap in China left by the exclusion of Australian brands.

We also cover moves by spirits giants Diageo and Pernod Ricard to establish single malt distilleries in China, and the opportunities Ian can see for Australian distillers.

