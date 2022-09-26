Freshwater Brewing joins Brookvale beer precinct

Freshwater Brewing Company has opened the doors of its new brewery and taproom in Brookvale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Founded by head brewer Brett Phillips and industry mates, Tom Bruce, Jonny Bucknall, Chloe Morgan-Webster and Marv Slocombe, Freshwater Brewing is billed as, “a community brewery with a focus on lagers and crisp easy drinking beers”.

The-120 capacity venue features a horseshoe-shaped bar with 14 taps, seating throughout and a kitchen with a 10-hectolitre, three-vessel brewing system at the rear.

Freshwater Brewing is the first brewery in Brookvale with a kitchen offering a full restaurant menu. All dishes are curated by Michelin-trained executive chef, Daniel Wilson with an emphasis on fresh ingredients that are seasonal and locally sourced.

The menu includes BBQ prawn skewers, pork sausage rolls with cumin, harissa and fennel mayo, a seafood platter and Sydney rock oysters with a finger lime vinaigrette or an epic fish finger sandwich.

Freshwater Brewing Company, now open in Brookvale

“We are stoked to be opening our first brewery a year after the launch of our first beer and in our local neighbourhood,” Bucknall said.

“Community is in the brand’s DNA and this gives us an opportunity to create a space for our friends, family and neighbours, and create a brewery for all that embodies the Australian surf lifestyle.”

Freshwater Brewing is the sixth brewery in the Brookvale area and the eighth on the Northern Beaches.

